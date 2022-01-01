HAWK TALK AT MISSION TRAILS JANUARY 8

East County News Service

Photo: Harris Hawk by Alan Vernon, cc via Wikipedia

January 1, 2022 (San Diego) – Mission Trails Regional Park will host “Hawk Talk with Huxley the Harris Hawk” on Sunday, January 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Stop by the Visitor Center Lobby to meet local falconer, Bob Gordon, and his feathered friend, “Huxley” the Harris’ hawk. Get up close and personal with this majestic bird of prey, while learning all about what makes it so special.

For more information visit https://mtrp.org/ .