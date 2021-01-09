HAWK WATCH AT RAMONA GRASSLANDS: SATURDAY IN JAN. AND FEB.

By Miriam Raftery

January 9, 2021 (Ramona) – Rain or shine, Hawk Watch in the Ramona Grasslands will be held each Saturday in January and February starting at 10 a.m. Hawk Watch is an informative educational Biologists Talk and Q&A with falconry or ambassador raptors for you to see up close and personal.

This year, the events organized by the Wildlife Research Institute will take place at Begent Ranch, 18528 Highland Valley Road in Ramona.

Arrive at 9:30 to enjoy free coffee and donuts at the event, which is free and open to the public.

The seated program lasts approximately an hour and a half to two hours (restrooms available) and includes a falcon flight. This is followed by an option for additional roadside observations of wild raptors and other wildlife including a Bald Eagle nest where you'll drive your own car less than two miles on paved roads and come and go at your leisure.

Biologists and local expert volunteer observers will help you spot and identify birds and show them to you through our high-powered professional telescopes. In the event of rain, the educational program will be held inside the barn but the usual falconry flight displays will not occur.

There is no hiking portion of Hawk Watch, but wear sturdy shoes for uneven terrain and going on your own to the nearby Ramona Grassland Preserve hiking trail after the program. Hawk Watch is wheelchair accessible.

Masks are recommended outdoors and required indoors.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch.