HAZ-MAT TEAM DISPATCHED TO SANTEE AFTER CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

December 30, 2020 (Santee) - A Haz-Mat crew was dispatched to Santee today following a multi-vehicle crash that caused a chemical spill.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Mission Gorge and Cuyamaca Street late this afternoon.

Mission Gorge Road was shut down between Town Center Parkway and Cuyamaca Street during the cleanup, prompting traffic delays in the vicinity.

No one was injured in the crash.