Hazardous weather system moves into region

East County News Service

February 16, 2026 (San Diego)—A wind advisory is in effect today across San Diego County through 8 p.m., with another wind advisory tomorrow due to a storm system bringing heavy rains and strong wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Yet another storm will sweep into the area Wednesday through Thursday morning.Use caution if driving, due to potential strong winds, slick roads, and possible snow at higher elevations. Avoid driving in desert areas during rainfall due to potential for flash floods.

Monday and Tuesday’s storms are forecast to drop 2-3 inches of precipitation in mountain areas including Julian, Mt. Laguna and Palomar, with over an inch in El Cajon,La Mesa, Campo and Escondido. Snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet by Wednesday night. In the desert, Borrego Springs could get up to a half inch of rain today and tomorrow.