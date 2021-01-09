HEAD-ON COLLISION BLOCKS DEHESA ROAD

Update 4 p.m. Dehesa Road will likely be obstructed for two hours, ECM has learned.

By Miriam Raftery

January 9, 2021 (El Cajon) -- A head -on collision is blocking Dehesa Road in unincorporated El Cajon in both directions, about 500 feet west of Sloan Canyon Road.

Two patients has been transported to Sharp Memorial hospital.

Edwin Mathery, an eyewitness who lives nearby, told ECM that one of the vehicles is a white minivan.

The crash was reported at 3:30 p.m., acording to the CHP. Multiple ambulances and fire engines have responded to the crash as of 3:45 p.m.

Avoid this area.