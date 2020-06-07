HEAD-ON COLLISION IN RAMONA KILLS 21-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
June 7, 2020 (Ramona) – A 21-year-old San Diego woman died at the scene of a head-on collision today on Wildcat Canyon Road in Ramona.
The woman was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Wildcat Canyon just south of Ketuull Uunyaa Way around 1:20 p.m. when she lost control. Her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 61-year-old woman.
California Highway Patrol and fire personnel responded to the collision, but the driver of the Ford Fusion succumbed to her injuries on scene.
The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
According to California Highway Patrol officer Travis Garrow, it is believed both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. Alcohol and or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.
