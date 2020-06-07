HEAD-ON COLLISION IN RAMONA KILLS 21-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

East County News Service East County News Service

June 7, 2020 (Ramona) – A 21-year-old San Diego woman died at the scene of a head-on collision today on Wildcat Canyon Road in Ramona.

The woman was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion south on Wildcat Canyon just south of Ketuull Uunyaa Way around 1:20 p.m. when she lost control. Her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 61-year-old woman.

California Highway Patrol and fire personnel responded to the collision, but the driver of the Ford Fusion succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.