HEADBANDS FOR COVID-19 HEALTHCARE HEROES: THE NEW ITEM TO SEW OR CRAFT

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

April 20, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) Sewing a headband with buttons or buying a headband and sewing buttons on is the latest craft item to help those healthcare workers or essential workers alleviate the irritation of wearing surgical masks with elastic behind their ears for long periods of time.

Essential workers and healthcare workers have been officially told to wear masks. If the masks are the standard surgical masks with elastic, that elastic can chafe and cause pain from wearing them for a whole 8-hour shift or longer.

(Photo courtesy of DINIGOFIN)

“My sister, her husband, her oldest son and his girlfriend all work in the same hospital, “said former county of San Diego resident Drea Lazos who now lives in Ohio. “So that’s one whole household I’m worried about. Here in Cincinnati, my younger sister works at the University of Cincinnati hospital in the lab, processing all of the covid-19 tests. Lots of her co-workers are home sick and one night she had to work a 24-hour shift. I make all the masks to help with their comfort.”

She noted more about her incentive to sew masks and headbands.

“The faster we flatten the curve the faster our healthcare worker family members can rest,” she said.

Lazos, a long-time crafter, seamstress, and home cook who also works outside the home, noticed the headbands with buttons online. And headbands with buttons are the latest to sew and help out an essential worker with that wear-and-tear problem.

The Reddit link below illustrates what the headbands look like and how they are worn.

Consider switching out your efforts from masks to headbands for a limited time or longer.

Additionally, you can google other videos to find the style or pattern that you prefer crafting.

https://www.reddit.com/r/lifehacks/comments/fpkshc/wearing_a_face_mask_for_an_extended_period_of/

Contact a medical facility or essential business to ask if they need the headbands.