By Miriam Raftery

November 18, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – The Desert View Tower in Jacumba Hot Springs will host “Healing Jacumba” this Sunday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes energy healing, massage, yoga, meditation, acupuncture, Reiki, herbcrafters, Anushi healing salves, cystal bracelets and more.

Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/desertviewtower.