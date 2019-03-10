January 29, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

HEALTH

U.S. Elections 2020: Understanding What's At Stake For Health Care (NPR)

Health care has been a leading issue in the presidential campaign over the past year, as Democratic candidates have clashed with each other, and especially with President Trump. But voters, who tell pollsters that health is among their top concerns, also complain that the health debate has been confusing and hard to follow. With voting about to begin in many states, here's a guide to some key health care terms, issues and policy differences at play. Universal coverage, "Medicare for All" and single-payer are not the same thing…

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show -- calling into question US containment strategy (CNN)

China's health minister Ma Xiaowei made a startling statement Sunday about the Wuhan coronavirus: He said people can spread it before they become symptomatic. "This is a game changer," said Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's much harder to contain a virus -- to track down a patient's contacts and quarantine them immediately -- if the patient was spreading the disease for days or weeks before they even realized they had it.

CDC to travelers: Avoid all nonessential travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak (USA Today)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department late Monday expanded their travel advisories to cover all of China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC issued a level 3 travel warning, its highest level, recommending travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China

Facebook, Google and Twitter scramble to stop misinformation about coronavirus (Washington Post)

Major social-media sites already are rushing to prevent pervasive conspiracy theories about the illness, including a hoax that wrongly claims U.S. government officials secretly created the disease in a lab.

SCIENCE AND TECH

Popular smartphone app raises security concerns (CNN)

CNN's Hadas Gold looks at the security concerns surrounding "FaceApp," a smartphone app made by a small company in Russia that allows users to age their selfies by decades, because it's user terms grant "full access" to personal photos and data.

Authorities warn of fire-causing 'outlet challenge' (10 News)







Authorities are warning parents about a new social media challenge that is sparking more than concern — it's sparking fires.

Boeing has temporarily stopped making 737 Max airplanes (CNN)

…The FAA has set no timeframe for when its work will be completed. The 737 Max has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes that killed all 346 people on board.

Police to roll out live facial recognition cameras in London (Reuters)







British police are to start operational use of live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in London, despite warnings over privacy from rights groups and concerns expressed by the government's own surveillance watchdog.





