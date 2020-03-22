March 30, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

HEALTH

FDA will allow doctors to treat critically ill coronavirus patients with blood from survivors (NBC)

Experts say the treatment might be the best hope for some patients until more sophisticated drugs are developed.

WHO reverses advice on ibuprofen and Covid-19. Should you take it? (San Francisco Examiner)

After first recommending that people should not take ibuprofen for COVID-19 symptoms, the World Health Organization on Wednesday reversed itself, saying it was not advising against using the drug.

Man dies after ingesting chloroquine in an attempt to prevent coronavirus (NBC)

The man and his wife thought the ingredient, used to clean fish tanks, could prevent the disease…During a press conference last week, President Trump touted the drug for its potential.

Lost Sense of Smell May Be Peculiar Clue to Coronavirus Infection (New York Times)

Doctor groups are recommending testing and isolation for people who lose their ability to smell and taste, even if they have no other symptoms.

What happens to your pets if you’re hospitalized with coronavirus? Tips to plan ahead (Fresno Bee)

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, some are wondering what will happen to their pets in the event they’re hospitalized with COVID-19. The Human Society of the United States recommends making a preparedness plan for pets, calling it “critical” for the health and safety of our four-legged friends. Don’t know where to start? Try these tips from the organization:

CDC says coronavirus survived in Princess Cruise ship cabins for up to 17 days after passengers left (CNBC)

The coronavirus survived for up to 17 days aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, living far longer on surfaces than previous research has shown, according to new data published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay positive: here are 23 pieces of good news regarding coronavirus (Times Union)

The novel coronavirus news is scary, we get it. Headlines continuously read distressing news regarding the virus so we can all take advanced safety measures to protect not just ourselves, but also those around us. Yet, there's a handful of worldwide news doling out glimmers of hope in the midst of frightening times, and that's important too.

The Doctor Who Helped Defeat Smallpox Explains What's Coming (Wired)

Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus—but first, we need lots more testing.

SCIENCE AND TECH

Apple donating 9M face masks to US healthcare facilities amid coronavirus outbreak (Apple Insider)

Clarifying earlier statements made over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said Apple is donating 9 million N95 face masks to healthcare facilities in the U.S. as medical workers fight to stave off COVID-19.

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates & Elon Musk Doing More Than Politicians to Fight COVID-19 (CNN)

The Trump administration is failing to contain the impact of COVID-19. Billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk are donating millions.

Ford partners with 3M, GE Healthcare to make respirators, ventilators to fight coronavirus (USA Today)

Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday that it will join the effort to "speed production" of respirators to help fight the coronavirus pandemic… Ford engineers are playing a key role in the effort and using parts that are currently used in the bestselling F-150 pickup, the company said in a call. …Other automakers, including General Motors and Tesla, have also taken steps to help produce medical equipment, including ventilators. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also procured more than 1,200 ventilators from China to distribute for free to U.S. hospitals.

Plymouth board declares wind turbines a nuisance (Cape Cod Times)

After years of running into roadblocks, residents who live near Future Generation Wind made some headway Wednesday night when the Plymouth Board of Health unanimously voted to declare the four turbines along Route 25 a nuisance. “We want to do justice to this and to all the parties involved,” board Chairwoman Birgitta Kuehn said.





