June 6 , 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

HEALTH

Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe Covid-19 (New York Times)

Geneticists have turned up intriguing links between DNA and the disease. Patients with Type A blood, for example, seem to be at greater risk… Having Type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in the likelihood that a patient would need to get oxygen or to go on a ventilator, according to the new study.

Mass arrests jeopardizing the health of protesters, police (Politico)

Mass arrests of protesters across the country — many held for hours in vans, cells and other enclosed spaces — are heightening the risk of coronavirus spread, according to public health experts and lawsuits filed by civil rights groups.

Scientists are struggling to quickly find a vaccine that can vanquish coronavirus (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Scientists are surging forward with possible COVID-19 vaccines, including here in San Diego. But they’ve still got a long way to go.

Nearly 600 — And Counting — US Health Workers Have Died Of COVID-19 (Kaiser Health News)

Nearly 600 front-line health care workers appear to have died of COVID-19, according to Lost on the Frontline, a project launched by The Guardian and KHN that aims to count, verify and memorialize every health care worker who dies during the pandemic.

SCIENCE AND TECH

George Floyd: Reddit co-founder quits board and asks for black replacement (BBC)

In a series of tweets, he said he was doing it "as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'" It follows days of US protests against police brutality and racial inequality.Mr Ohanian, who is married to black tennis champion Serena Williams, said he would be donating $1m (£800,000) to Know Your Rights Camp, a non-profit started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

UN launches push for net-zero emissions by 2050 (BBC)

Business leaders, cities and investors are being urged to back a UN campaign aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.