June 25, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

Some Experts Say Face Shields Better Than Masks for Coronavirus Protection (AARP)

The advantages of wearing a clear plastic face covering, and how to make your own in minutes

To prepare for the next pandemic, the U.S. needs to change its national security priorities, experts say (Washington Post)

… 27 days after terrorists crashed airliners into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania — President George W. Bush signed an order establishing a new Office of Homeland Security …Now, three months after President Trump declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus, officials and analysts are again asking whether national security should be dramatically recalibrated, this time around the threat of pandemic.

Racial inequalities in COVID-19 — the impact on black communities (Medical News Today)

In this Special Feature, we look at the racialized impact that COVID-19 has on black communities in the United States, using expert opinions and rounding up the available evidence.

Hacking against corporations surges as workers take computers home (Reuters)







Hacking activity against corporations in the United States and other countries more than doubled by some measures last month as digital thieves took advantage of security weakened by pandemic work-from-home policies, researchers said.

Natural fluid injections triggered Cahuilla earthquake swarm (Science Daily)

A naturally occurring injection of underground fluids drove a four-year-long earthquake swarm near Cahuilla, California, according to a new seismological study that utilizes advances in earthquake monitoring with a machine-learning algorithm.

Cyber spies use LinkedIn to hack European defence firms (Reuters)







Hackers posed as recruiters working for U.S. defence giants Collins Aerospace and General Dynamics on LinkedIn to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, cybersecurity researchers said on Wednesday.





