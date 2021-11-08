November 24, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

HEALTH

50 percent of people who survive covid-19 face lingering symptoms, study finds (Washington Post)

At least 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 experience a variety of physical and psychological health issues for six months or more after their initial recovery, according to research on the long-term effects of the disease, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was 100% effective in kids in longer-term study (Stat News)

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine was 100% efficacious in preventing infections in 12- to 15-year-olds, measured from seven days to four months after administration of the second dose of the vaccine. The companies said the new data — a longer-term analysis of a Phase 3 trial conducted in 2,228 participants…showed no serious safety concerns over a follow-up period of at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

In-Depth: Should long COVID sufferers be organ donors? (10 News)

When medical staff told Nick Guthe they planned to move forward and collect organs from his deceased wife, one word came to his mind: “insanity.” His wife, Heidi Ferrer, had battled debilitating long COVID symptoms for 13 months, starting with painful COVID toes, then brain fog, then seizures, and tremors.

Germany recommends only Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for under-30s (Reuters)

People aged under 30 in Germany should only receive the Biontech/Pfizer (PFE.N)COVID-19 vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna (MRNA.O)shot, an advisory committee said on Wednesday. The committee, known as STIKO, recommended that pregnant women also be inoculated only with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine, regardless of their age.

FDA, Ellume recalling more than 2 million at-home COVID-19 test kits (The Hill)

Australian manufacturer Ellume is recalling about 2 million at-home COVID-19 test kits over concerns about "higher than acceptable" false positives. The company first initiated the recall in October for a few thousand kits, but this week it was expanded, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday. The agency identified the recall as Class I, or the most serious type, and said use of the tests "may cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

SCIENCE AND TECH

Tesla’s recent Full Self-Driving update made cars go haywire. It may be the excuse regulators needed. (Washington Post)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration previously asked Tesla for increased transparency around updates.

Tips for paying less for goods when everything costs more (Washington Post)

Worried about inflation? Use online tools for everything from gas comparisons to digital coupons.