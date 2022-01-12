January 20, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

How to get at home COVID tests reimbursed or delivered for free (KPBS)

Tests must be FDA approved and bought on or after Jan. 15 to qualify. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, you will be able to order free tests online that will be delivered to your home.

COVID Deaths and Cases Are Rising Again at US Nursing Homes (NBC 7)

Despite the rising numbers, the situation is not as dire as it was in December 2020, when nursing home deaths per week topped out at about 6,200

How long can you wear your N95 mask, according to experts (CNN)

You're ready to swap your old cloth masks for N95s as some experts recommend, but the higher price tag and two little words -- "single use" -- are giving you pause. How long can you really wear an N95 and still protect yourself and others from Covid-19 risk? "I wear mine for a week," said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech.An N95 mask's material and filtration ability aren't "going to degrade unless you physically rub it or poke holes in it," Marr said.

United Airlines CEO: Before vaccine mandate, one employee a week died of COVID-19 (10 News)

…while United Airlines has around 3,000 employees who are "currently positive for COVID," the company has reported zero COVID-related deaths in the past "eight straight weeks." Kirby said in the letter that over one United employee "on average *per week* was dying from COVID," before the company's vaccine mandate was imposed.

No, You Should Not Inhale Hydrogen Peroxide in an Attempt to Treat COVID-19 (Self)

Another day, another extremely ill-advised attempt to treat COVID-19: This time it's inhaling hydrogen peroxide. In reaction, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) published a post this week warning people against the “concerning and dangerous trend" that is currently making the rounds on social media.

Airlines suspend U.S. flights in response to 5G deployment The Hill

Numerous international airlines based outside of the U.S. have announced they will be suspending flights to certain U.S. locations due to the upcoming 5G deployment near airports….

REvil ransomware gang arrested in Russia (BBC)

Authorities in Russia say they have dismantled the ransomware crime group REvil and charged several of its members. The United States had offered a reward of up to $10m (£7.3m) for information leading to the gang members, following ransomware attacks. Russia's intelligence bureau FSB said the group had "ceased to exist".However, it does not appear that any Russian members of the gang will be extradited to the United States.

More than 80 fact-checking organizations call out YouTube's 'insufficient' response to misinformation (CNN)

A group of more than 80 fact-checking organizations from around the world has called YouTube "one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide" and wants the platform to do more to address the problem.