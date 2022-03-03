March 12, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

• A new iron curtain is descending across Russia’s Internet ( Was hington Post)

TSA extends travel mask mandate through April 18 (NPR)

The Transportation Security Administration is extending the current mandate for mask use on public transportation and in transportation hubs through April 18. The mandate had been set to expire on March 18.

How common are cardiovascular problems after COVID? (NPR)

The massive study, published in Nature Medicine last month, analyzed electronic health records of more than 150,000 patients at the VA who were infected in the first year of the pandemic and compared their rates of cardiovascular problems to millions of other VA patients who were never infected. The study looked at a range of different medical conditions — from stroke and heart attack to arrhythmias and inflammation of the heart muscles. Overall, the study found the incidence of serious cardiac and cardiovascular problems was 4% higher in the 12 months after people were diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to those who were not infected.

If you're living with chronic aches and pains, this activity could bring relief (CNN)

One benefit of the Covid-19 pandemic is that people are focusing more on their health and wellness. And a growing part of this focus involves assisted stretching, an industry that is developing rapidly. Take StretchLab, an assisted stretching company headquartered in Irvine, California. The business had 72 locations pre-pandemic. Today, there are more than 150 StretchLab studios across the United States, with 600-plus franchises in development, both in the US and abroad…

A government benefit helped Americans save on Internet costs last year. Here’s how the sequel works. (Washington Post)

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is gone, but you may still be able to claim a discount.

Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance, lost since 1915, is found off Antarctica (NPR)

An expedition that set out in search of the lost ship of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton has found it — 106 years after the vessel sank off Antarctica.

Elon Musk’s Starlink arrives in Ukraine, but what’s next? (BBC)

A lorry full of Starlink dishes has arrived in Ukraine, with the country's deputy prime minister thanking Elon Musk, who runs the firm. It is not clear where they are heading - but it is likely that they will be used by the government itself. Currently internet access in Ukraine is fairly good but it is expected to deteriorate as the conflict worsens. Meanwhile businesses are trying to get their hands on the dishes, as back-up systems…Some have questioned the safety of using satellite internet during a conflict, suggesting that the dishes could be targeted by Russian forces.

A new iron curtain is descending across Russia’s Internet (Washington Post)

Russia moved closer to being cut off from Western Internet sites as its censor and Western businesses adopted new measures to limit what can travel across the Web.

The shipping giant banking on a greener fuel (BBC)

Maersk has ordered 12 huge ships that run on methanol rather than marine oil fuel.