June 9, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

A Cancer Trial’s Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient (New York Times)

The study was small, and experts say it needs to be replicated. But for 18 people with rectal cancer, the outcome led to “happy tears.”

Moderna says new trial results show that a revised vaccine works better against Omicron (New York Times)

A significantly stronger immune response against Omicron is seen, but it remains unclear how an updated vaccine will fare against future versions of the virus.

Doctors who worked before Roe v. Wade speak out: ‘Many women died’ (Yahoo News)

People across the country were shocked when a draft opinion from the Supreme Court written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito leaked in early May, suggesting that the court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade — the historic court case that has made abortion legal in the U.S. for the past 50 years. In the wake of the leak, many people have spoken out, sharing their concerns about what overturning Roe v. Wade would do to women and women's health care. Among those worried about the consequences of reversing the nationwide legality of abortion? Doctors who practiced when abortion was illegal.

What would a Novavax COVID-19 vaccine mean in U.S.? (Wired)

FDA advisers overwhelmingly endorsed the vaccine, which Novavax hopes will sway holdouts to finally get their shots.

Biden pledges executive orders on abortion. His options are limited. (Politico)

While Biden has few options to preserve abortion access in states determined to restrict it, there are actions his administration can take to bolster reproductive health rights.

The EU will soon require all cellphones to have the same type of charging port (NPR)

Those in the European Union won't have to spend much more time rummaging around for a charger. Cellphones and handheld electronic devices in the European Union will now be required to have a USB-C charging port, according to an agreement reached Tuesday by the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.

NASA joins the hunt for UFOs (Washington Post)

NASA will bring a scientific assessment to the search to determine the origins of the objects.

In reversal, Twitter plans to comply with Musk’s demands for data (Washington Post)

Twitter plans to provide the full "firehose" of internal data to Elon Musk, after weeks of resisting the billionaire's requests.