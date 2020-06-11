HEALTHCARE IN A COVID-19 WORLD: ACCESS FOR LOCAL VETERANS

In an exclusive interview, the Director of San Diego’s VA Healthcare System shares insights and challenges

By Helen Horvath, Army veteran

June 11, 2020 (San Diego) – The COVID-19 pandemic has opened up a wide variety of complex systemic blind spots in our healthcare system, including care for military veterans. This has been the result of how the various private sector and government agencies initially responded to the pandemic.

One of the greater challenges beyond finding toilet paper in the initial days of the stay at home order was to determine how to manage healthcare in our communities. Each hospital and community healthcare partner worked to comply with Governor Newsom’s initial closure of non-urgent healthcare services, while balancing patient needs. The healthcare system responses created economic and healthcare challenges for our regional, state, and national healthcare system.

These initial closures provided our community with short-term relief to resolve the concern over becoming infected with COVID-19. Yet, the recurring problems tied to personal finances and the impact to our nation’s economy has created additional blind spots in the healthcare delivery services solutions.

One of the worst results of this type of community response occurs when leaders implement a strategy to solve a problem while ignoring the important healthcare systems dynamics. Often in government this band-aid effort becomes short-term relief, while the recurring problem returns, often worse than before.

According to San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry, “COVID-19 has exposed serious holes in our healthcare system, including healthcare for veterans. As part of our lessons-learned from the pandemic, we need to recognize all of our health and safety is compromised when segments of our population don’t have access to quality healthcare. We should be asking all levels of government to get serious about fixing those holes.”

The local, state and federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of challenges in navigating our community’s healthcare needs that are mirrored in the non-government healthcare systems. Each system is unique; yet, the overall need is still healthcare services provide effectively and efficiently.

For some veterans in our community, Veterans Administration Healthcare System (VAHS) is a benefit that takes the place of a typical healthcare plan. The VA healthcare benefit treats military service that is connected disabilities and overall healthcare needs.

According to the 2020 California Association of County Veterans Service Officer’s report, there are 240,925 potentially eligible veterans residing in the San Diego Region. Of these veterans, the VA San Diego Healthcare System provided services for 86,138 eligible veterans in 2019 with 10,568 veterans from East County accessing the VA healthcare system according to Ms. Cindy Butler, VAHS Public Affairs Officer (PAO). Eligibility is based upon military service and type of discharge.

On or about March 16, 2020 the VAHS regional leaders across the nation were sent instructions by the “central office” (VA Headquarters) requiring cancellation of all face to face appointments and surgeries that were not life threatening. Just as with all healthcare systems in our region, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt immediately by the veteran population changing the veteran’s healthcare delivery system immediately. The VAHS was thrown into uncertainty and chaos as veterans and the community began to learn the COVID-19 protocols required to obtain healthcare. With 86,138 potential patients, the healthcare system needed to change how healthcare was delivered to all eligible patients.

The VA shifted medical services to online appointments with medical providers or instructed patients to go to the contract urgent care clinics around San Diego if they were not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The VA mental health services prior to the pandemic, had been provided online and in person mental health services. The majority of mental health services shifted to online services. Throughout the pandemic, the process for obtaining care has shifted based upon who is contacted within the VAHS.

From March 2020 through publication of this article, the VA has not yet opened up services fully. According to Cindy Butler, VAHS PAO, the clinics are only operating at 15-20% of normal patient appointments and care. In speaking with a confidential contact at the VA, the operating room is only operating at 15% capacity, leaving many employees waiting to provide much needed non-emergency medical services and surgeries. According to the contact, the VA is only providing surgeries on a lifesaving basis (cancer, cardiac services, etc).

ECM interview with Dr. Robert Smith, Director, VA San Diego Healthcare System

On May 27, 2020 ECM interviewed Dr. Robert Smith, Director, VA San Diego Healthcare System. (Photo, left, via VA website). He discussed the current situation within the VA Healthcare System and the plans to increase services to the community to work towards returning to a pre-COVID-19 operational level.

ECM: What are the current standards within the VA to protect patients from COVID-19 when entering the facility?