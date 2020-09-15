HEALTHCARE HEROES 2020: VIRTUAL AWARDS EVENT SEPT. 16

East County Magazine

September 15, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – This Wednesday, Sept. 16 at noon, Grossmont Healthcare District invites you to tune in for a special livestream recognition of Healthcare Heroes and Volunteers.

The livestream event will be on Facebook and Youtube for a lunch hour filled with inspiring stories from local health volunteers.

Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/GrossmontHealth/posts/4464590793583248

Youtube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef36drePECI&feature=youtu.be

You can also register in advance if you would like to receive a reminder: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-healthcare-heroes-volunteer-recognition-event-tickets-119162509273