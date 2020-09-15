HEALTHCARE HEROES 2020: VIRTUAL AWARDS EVENT SEPT. 16

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County Magazine

September 15, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – This Wednesday, Sept. 16 at noon, Grossmont Healthcare District invites you to tune in for a special livestream recognition of Healthcare Heroes and Volunteers.

The livestream event will be on Facebook and Youtube for a lunch hour filled with inspiring stories from local health volunteers.

Facebook livestream:  https://www.facebook.com/GrossmontHealth/posts/4464590793583248 

Youtube livestream:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef36drePECI&feature=youtu.be 

You can also register in advance if you would like to receive a reminder:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-healthcare-heroes-volunteer-recognition-event-tickets-119162509273


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon