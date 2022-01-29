HEALTHIEST DINING OPTIONS IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- If your New Year’s resolution includes eating healthier, you may want to visit some of the many healthy dining restaurants, cafes and take-out places right here in East County.

There are many definitions of healthy dining, so we’ve included a variety of choices including vegan, vegetarian, heart-healthy, organic, natural, superfoods, salad and smoothie bars, farm-to-table and more.

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

The Purple Mint Located in San Diego’s Allied Gardens/Grantville neighborhood, the bistro serves vegan dishes with a twist on authentic Asian cuisine. They offer entrees, soups, salads, noodle soups, appetizers—all artfully arrayed, as well as drinks such as Buddha’s delight.

El Veganito, a plant-based cocina located in the Food Court at Grossmont Center, cooks up vegan renditions of Mexican foods such as phish-tacos, burritos, bowls, rolled potato taquitos, sopas (soups) and more.

Veg’n Out (vegan burgers and fries) – If you’re vegan but still crave the flavor of burgers, Veg’n Out in Grossmont Center has plant-based tempeh, mock turkey and Beyond Meat burgers including popular toppings such as grilled onions. There are also faux-wings with ranch-style or hot sauce.

Split Bakehouse (vegan pastries) – Treat yourself to luscious vegan pastries at Split Bakehouse, located in Grossmont Center between the food court and Macy’s. Besides being plant-based, their concoctions also have no artificial colorings or flavorings. Best-sellers include almond and chocolate croissants, berry pop tarts and jalapeño cheese savory galettes.

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli – Oy vey! Who knew that one could concoct a plant-based pastrami sandwich or faux-lox and cream cheese bagel? You’ll find vegan versions of many traditional Jewish favorites at this College-area 100% vegan deli, which also offers bulk sales of its vegan renditions of everything from whitefish to knishes to challa.

Mission Square Market’s Vegan Deli – Located in Grantville on Mission Gorge Road, this deli offers an array of vegan sandwiches including non-meat versions of such popular deli items as BLTs, reubens, Italian, Philly cheesecake, grilled cheese, a turkey sub (with Tofurky) and more.

SUPERFOODS, FRUIT AND SMOOTHIE BARS

Mystical Blends – The newest vegan outlet in Grossmont Center’s food court is a plant-based wellness bar with a range of delicious healthy options ranging from bowls chockful of berries to smoothies with almond milk and vegan cinnamon rolls.

Everbowl - This Santee outlet offers superfoods bowls with no sugar added – just plenty of natural sweetness. Choose a base such as pitaya, acai, coconut cream, cacao cream, matcha, vanilla, peanut butter or blue magic (pineapple, mango and coconut) as well as toppings such as fresh fruits, granola, coconut, cinnamon, cacao nibs and more. They even have superfoods coffees fortified with things like spirulina, acai and matcha.

Mango, Mango Fresh & Healthy – It’s worth the drive to Bonita for Mango’s fresh fruit salads and a tempting array of bowls such as matcha, ahi tuna, acai superfoods, and salmon poke, to name a few. They also serve sandwiches, salads, soups, breakfasts, smoothies and juices.

Extraordinary Fruits – Natural, healthy and delicious menu items at this Spring Valley eatery include smoothies, fruit salads, green salads, energy bowls, tortas, shrimp tacos, and much more. It also has an extensive vegan menu with options such as a vegan bowl, extraordinary burgers, portabello tortas, and soy ceviche. Plus there are many natural juices and agua fresca drinks to whet your whistle.

Natural Delights Juice Bar – Located in Rancho San Diego/La Mesa, this all natural outlet’s menu includes green juices, fruit juices, smoothies, paninis, salads, a quinoa bowl, fruit bowl, and power vegan foods such as a soyrizo wrap and cauliflower ceviche. You can also add “wellness shots” to your beverages such as an immunity boost or brain boost.

SALADS

Crafted Greens - This fresh and organic eatery in El Cajon also offers sustainable and natural foods. They have a variety of salads, soups, hot and chilled sides, and flatbread pizzas. Salads include Guacamole Greens, Spicy Asian, Berry Antioxidant and more. Besides numerous vegetarian options there are also responsibly raised meats including free-range chicken, grass-fed beef and wild-caught salmon).

Sweet and Green Salads – This healthy eatery in El Cajon offers fresh-squeezed natural juices, agua frescas and smoothies as well as a fresh salad bar, acai bowls, bagels, sandwiches, wraps, tortas, soups and healthy snacks.

HEALTHY ETHNIC OPTIONS

Busy B Thai Café – From Thailand to El Cajon, Busy B will spice up your healthy eating regimen with a variety of Asian options including quite a few vegan and vegetarian dishes. These include fresh tofu wraps with plum ginger sauce, Tom Kha coconut soup, papaya salad, pad Thai, eggplant in garlic-chile sauce, pineapple fried rice, and several types of curries.

Sahara Taste of the Middle East – This El Cajon eatery offers a wide range of Middle Eastern dishes. Some of the healthier choices include salmon tikka, Sahara salad with pomegranate dressing, dolmas (stuffed grape leaves), and sides such as beet salad, marinated vegetables and tabbouleh. There are also soups such as lentil, okra and potato curry, as well as many marinated and pleasantly spiced lean beef and chicken dishes served with choice of yellow or brown rice.

Himalayan Cuisine – Located in La Mesa, this delightful restaurant serves authentic Nepalese, Tibetan and Indian cuisine. We counted 17 vegetarian dishes among the many entrée choices, such as mushroom tikka marsala, aloo bhanta (eggplant and potatoes with Himalayan seasonings), and mixed vegetable curry, to name just a few of the flavorful options.

HEALTHY RESTAURANTS

Swami’s Cafe - From its inception at Swami’s Beach, this bastion of healthy eating now has 10 locations including Swami’s Café in downtown La Mesa. They have one of the largest menus we’ve seen with options that include gluten-free or multi-grain pancakes, tofu dishes, curry, mock turkey or veggie sandwiches, salads, fruit salad, smoothies, pitaya and acai bowls, and a veggie rama omelet with everything from avocados to alfalfa sprouts. For the meat eaters in your household, Swami’s also has many traditional and meaty dishes, too such as burgers, burritos and sandwiches.

La Mesa Bistro and Bakery – You’ll find many healthy and unique items at this La Mesa breakfast and lunch bistro. Some of those include acai pancakes, buckwheat waffles, green omelets with everything from spinach to sprouts, California ahi wrap, tropical salad, and a veggie quesadilla. There are also smoothies, ice cream smoothies, and fresh-squeezed juices.

El Cajon Bistro – This El Cajon eatery is owned by the same proprietors as La Mesa Bistro and Bakery, with a similar menu and a wide range of healthy dining choices for breakfast and lunch.

ORGANIC/NATURAL DELICATESSENS

Ramona Naturals – When you don’t have time to cook your own healthy cuisine, Ramona Naturals in Ramona has a deli with organic soups, sandwiches, wraps and ready-to-eat take home meals, too. A few of the tempting options include butternut curry soup, San Diego kombucha, Julian apple cider, organic burritos and salads – all made from ingredients grown with no chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

Baron’s Market – This Alpine natural foods store also has a healthy deli with many delicious options that you can eat at tables outside, or take home. Besides a well-stocked salad bar with fresh greens, fruits and veggies, you can also savor delights from an antipasto bar, gourmet sandwiches and soups including several vegetarian options daily, such as a hearty vegan chili.

FARM-TO-TABLE DINING

Terra American Bistro – Located in San Diego just blocks east of La Mesa, Terra features farm-to-table fresh cuisine prepared by chef Jeff Rossman, former Restaurateur of the Year. Tuna poke tacos, Asian bowls, grilled salmon several salads and seasonal specialties are among the healthier options, though you’ll also find plenty of comfort foods.

Jeremy’s on the Hill – The Cordon Bleu-trained chef/owner of Jeremy’s, in a charming cottage in Wynola just outside of Julian, takes pride in using fresh, locally sourced seasonal organic foods. You’ll find gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options. Some of the tasty and healthy choices include vegetarian beyond-quinoa burgers, Julian apple salad, portobello mushroom cap sandwich, gluten-free vegan “meatloaf” with spaghetti squash and cabbage, pan-bronzed salmon, and the “chef’s mercy” vegetable platter.

Farmer’s Table – Located in La Mesa’s downtown village with spacious outdoor and indoor dining areas, Farmer’s Table specializes in locally sourced organic ingredients. Healthy breakfast options include veggie omelets, homemade granola, fresh fruits and acai bowls. They also serve lunch and dinner, such as cioppino (fish soup), veggie pizza with gluten-free crust option, and butternut squash ravioli, among many other mouth-watering choices.

Marinade on Main – This Ramona restaurant specializes in local farm-fresh foods. The menu includes some healthy options such as Mediterranean quinoa salad, egg white scramble, maple miso pan-seared salmon, pumpkin hummus and an autumn salad with pomegranates and apples. The menu varies seasonally based on local harvests.