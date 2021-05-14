HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

By Miriam Raftery

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.

The book explores one of San Diego’s most infamous and intriguing cases, the death of Rebecca Zahau, who was found hanged in the Coronado mansion of her millionaire boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai. The Sheriff ruled the death a suicide, but a civil jury found Jonah’s brother, Adam Shacknai, responsible.

In her book, Rother raises serious questions about the Sheriff’s investigation, though her findings raise as many questions as they answer.

Why didn’t the Sheriff’s office collect Adam’s phone records to back up his alibi? Why did the Sheriff and an independent consultant come to different conclusions regarding a polygraph test? How could Zahau have jumped over a railing after tying her hands behind her back with complex knots? Rother also delves into Zahau’s troubled past, including evidence of depression.

Rother, who has booksigning events this weekend, also comments on how an anguishing experience in her own past, her husband’s suicide by hanging, impacted her coverage of the Zahau case.

Rother is the author of 14 books as well as Kindle e-books.

Youcan also listen to our interview with Caitlin Rother by clicking the audio link.

To learn more about Rother or buy her books, visit https://www.caitlinrother.com/