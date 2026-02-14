Hear our interview with Chris Pierce, Spring Valley Community Alliance President, on Feb. 19 Spring Valley Changemakers Summit and more community happenings

By Miriam Raftery

February 14, 2026 (Spring Valley) – “The main goal is to connect people and build inspiration. We have a lot of talented people here n Spring Valley from many walks of life, with many different talents, and we just want to bring them together,” says Chris Pierce, President of the Spring Valley Community Alliance said of the first-ever Spring Valley Changemakers Summit slated for Thursday, February 19 at the STEAM Academy (1001 Leland Street, Spring Valley) starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature numerous community organizations, networking opportunities, appetizers and an improv comedy show. In an interview with ECM editor Miriam Raftery aired on KNSJ radio, Pierce shared details about the summit, new initiatives in Spring Valley, and more. Hear full interview, or scroll down for highlights.

The event is being organized by the Spring Valley Community Alliance along with the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce and SEEDS, which stands for Sustained Environments and Engaged Development Strategies. The community is invited to come get involved in shaping the future of Spring Valley.

Pierce says the event will enable the community to “come together, share a few laughs, and get to know each other better.” A key goal is to enable the public to learn about opportunities with “many organizations doing good works in the community” that need volunteers. It also provides opportunities for organizations to collaborate and avoid duplicating efforts in order to “get real things done in Spring Valley”

Organizations planning to participate at the Summit include representatives from the San Diego County Library, Spring Valley Parks and Recreation, the Spring Valley teen center, Dictionary Hill open space advocates, Spring Valley Historical Society, the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce, Casa de Oro Alliance, Heaven’s Windows (which distributes food to people in need), and the Sheriff’s office, which needs volunteers for its RSVP program.

“if there are organizations that we forgot, people are welcome to contact me and we’ll see about getting them a table,” Pierce adds.

Spring Valley has numerous projects planned, in the pipeline, or envisioned. A new county library recently broke ground and a colorful mural installed in Casa de Oro along Campo Road. “There are lots of initiatives going on,” says Pierce. Recent projects include wrapping utility boxes in vinyl to discourage tagging. “We would like to increase murals in the community,” says Pierce. Other goals include gardening, adding more shade trees and native plants, completing the Sweetwater Loop Trail that’s been decades in the planning, and encouraging community members to contact elected officials to urge completion of upgrades to the interchange of state routes 125 and 94.

San Diego County Supervisors have identified Spring Valley as one of several communities where it wants to explore building more affordable housing. Pierce says the county’s housing office will have someone on hand to answer questions during the Changemakers Summit. As for traffic concerns, Pierce says an option is “improving the bus stops, making sure there is better public transportation for those who want to use it.”

The Casa de Oro community recently had a large federal grant pulled back by the Trump administration, which objected to making the area more bicycle friendly with the addition of bike lanes and roundabouts, though the project included much more including landscaping, angled parking, improved pedestrian access and long term there were even plans for an outdoor amphitheater.

Asked if there are ways the community can pull together to help make any of those things happen, Pierce says what’s most needed is “the money to make that happen.” One options would be for the businesses to create a business improvement district and tax themselves. The other option is to seek funding through other grant sources or philanthropists, though he concedes grant funding options are limited right now.

Asked what skills or talents the Spring Valley area is most in need of, Pierce replies, “Honestly, we could use anybody’s skills. We go pickup trash once or twice a month; we have adopt a highway.” Speciality skills needed include web design and videography, he adds. “We get more views on our social media if it’s video. If you have a talent and you want to share it, we’ll put it to good use.”

As for fun aspects of the Changemakers Summit, Pierce shared that refreshments will include appetizers such as teriyaki skewers and a charcuterie board, plus vegetarian options.

The comedy improv show, which starts at 7:15 p.m., will feature Mockingbird Improv. “They really build off audience participation,” Pierce notes. ”It is comical; it’s not a guy just standing up telling jokes. It’s community engagement.”

The event is open to everyone in the community, but an RSVP is required. You can RSVP at https://www.thesvca.org/seeds.

Spring Valley Community Alliance has other “amazing events” says Pierce, such as the fourth annual Spring Valley Day on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in front of Bancroft Elementary School at the corner of Bancroft and Tyler. It will feature carnival rides, a car show, hundreds of vendors, live entertainment, and first responders. Vendors and sponsors are currently being sought. “We hope all of Spring Valley can come out to enjoy it,” Pierce says of the event.

The Spring Valley Community Alliance is “all about sharing community resources, advocating for community improvement, and bringing the community together,” Pierce says of the nonprofit organization he heads up. To learn more, visit https://www.thesvca.org or email info@thesvca.org.





