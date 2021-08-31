HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH REINA MENASCHE, "SPIRIT OF SHY MOON LAKE" AUTHOR

By Miriam Raftery

August 31, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Reina Menasche, host of East County Magazine's Bookshelf segment on our radio show on KNSJ, was the guest this week. ECM show producer Miriam Raftery interviewed Reina about her new paranormal suspense novel, The Spirit of Shy Moon Lake.

In the interview, Reina talks about how she dreams up her complex characters and creative plot, as well as what it was like to launch and market a book during the pandemic. She also shares insights into her upcoming projects and more.

To list to the interview with Reina Menasche, an El Cajon resident, click the audio link.