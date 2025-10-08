Hear our interview: Santee filmmaker Natalie Camou de Zavaleta talks about #1Bad Dad, her short comedy airing at the San Diego Film Festival

By Heidi Hope

October 8, 2025 (Santee) – Natalie Camou de Zavaleta is a Santee resident and award-winning filmmaker whose short comedy, #1 Bad Dad, will be showing at the San Diego Film Festival, which runs October 18 and 19. ECM interviewed her for our radio show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM on her film, which explores the theme of a father and son separted by detention, then reunited.

Click hear to listen to the full audio, or scroll down for highlights.

Natalie Camou de Zavaleta is a 2025 Film Independent Project Involve Directing Fellow who has over a decade of experience in documentary, branded, and narrative storytelling. Her short film, “Louise” premiered at the National Association of Latino Independent Producers Latino Media Fest and won Best Latinx Short at the Seattle Latino Film Festival.

“I was so excited to come on as a director because I was excited to explore how killer and absurdity could be used as tools to help people break down the walls between them.” Camou said. “I want to tell the story of a father and a daughter coming back together. I myself was raised by a single parent mom and it was fun when I was pitching for the project. I imagined myself as a 12-year-old, very rambunctious, not only showing up to surprise my biological father but to demand that he help me with something.” Camou said.

From her observation, Camou sensed the audience craving for stories that have a nice balance between getting to laugh along with reaching the audience’s heart and finding healing.

Camou chose the theme of separation by detention after getting drawn to the super villain metaphor and hearing concerns over detention of immigrants.

“I think right now we’re experiencing it in such an intense way, but it is something always a part of American culture. I hope it is something we come to see very soon, which is the proclivity to put labels on people, whether it be monsters, aliens, criminals,” Camou said. She added,” It is something so important to remind people that we are not defined by the labels that are put upon us, and that we still have access to redemption, and growth, and to love, especially in our most personal relationships.”

Camou wished to display how someone who used to be cast out can still be seen and show up Awkward—show up where? Can you rephrase this line?. She wanted the audience to feel moved and be able to laugh, along with remembering that labels do not define us.

“I hope that they see that rage is color-blind and blind to class and walk away remembering that none of us is the label that the society puts on us.” Camou said. “For me, the detention aspect was very important, because separation, especially in the context of immigration, is a really painful reality for so many families. What is it that can get access to healing?” Camou said.

#1 Bad Dad will be featured at the San Diego International Film Festival. The first screening will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30pm at the AMC UTC 14 Theater. The second screening will be on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2:30pm also at AMC UTC 14 Theater, where Camou will be available for a Q&A session.

View Trailer for #1 Bad Dad:

https://www.nataliecamou.com/works/1-bad-dad

Visit Natalie Camou de Zavaleta’s website:

https://www.nataliecamou.com/about-natalie

Learn more about the San Diego Film Festival 2025:

https://sdfilmfest.com/film-festival-2025/





