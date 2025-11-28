Hearing and new website showcase County housing efforts

By Donna Durckel, County of San Diego Communications Office

Image credit: Shutterstock

November 28, 2025 (San Diego) - The Board of Supervisors held a housing workshop that focused on unincorporated land use policy and the need for regional housing solutions in support of the County’s commitment to address the region’s housing crisis.

The informational workshop set the stage ahead of upcoming Board decisions on initiatives related to housing and provided background and policy context.

This included details about housing production realities, and future planning decisions in the unincorporated area by Planning & Development Services, which manages long range land use planning to help determine how our communities will grow. In addition, County Housing and Community Development Services shared information about production progress and innovative partnerships. Housing and Community Development Services supports those facing homelessness and provide pathways to affordable, stable housing for at-risk populations.

The workshop also provided a forum for stakeholder groups to share their unique perspectives and for all to understand housing trends to date – what type of housing we’ve permitted and where it’s been built and to consider future policies that influence housing on the limited land under County land use authority.

The County also announced a new one-stop Housing Hub to provide an overview and updates about the County’s comprehensive housing efforts. The website provides a single, user-friendly entry point for finding housing resources, data, and initiatives across departments.

Visitors will more easily find information about affordable housing programs, tenant and landlord resources, and opportunities to get involved. And, it will help builders explore permitting tools, funding opportunities, and data on housing needs and projects.