Heartland Coin Club's bi-annual Coin Show in El Cajon Oct. 25

Source: Heartland Coin Club

September 28, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Heartland Coin Club announces its highly anticipated Coin Show, taking place on Saturday, October 25, 2025 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the El Cajon Elks Lodge, El Cajon, CA. This event offers opportunity for coin enthusiasts, collectors, and curious minds to come together and explore the fascinating world of numismatics.

The Heartland Coin Club Coin Show will feature over 20 reputable coin dealers and collectors, offering a wide array of rare and unique coins, currency, and collectibles for purchase, trade, or sale. This event is the perfect chance for both seasoned collectors and those looking to start their own coin collections to discover new treasures and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

José M. Gallego, President of the Heartland Coin Club, President of the California State Numismatic Association, and Vice President of the San Diego County Interclub Numismatic Council, emphasized the importance of the show in catering to coin enthusiasts of all levels: "Our Coin Show isn't just for professionals – it's an event where anyone can come and learn more about coin collecting, whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out."

In addition to the diverse selection of coins on offer, attendees will also be able to enjoy free parking throughout the day. As a token of appreciation for their service, veterans, active military personnel, members of any San Diego County Coin Clubs (with club ID card), Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts in uniform, and children under 16 accompanied by an adult will receive free admission to the event.

This year's Coin Show will be held at the spacious El Cajon Elks Lodge 1400 E. Washington Ave. El Cajon, providing an ideal venue for attendees to appreciate and assess the quality of the coins on display. The American Numismatic Association Certification Service (ANACS) will be present at the event, offering free advice and assistance with certifying valuable coins.

As part of the Heartland Coin Club's commitment to nurturing a love for numismatics among younger generations, the Young Numismatists Program will feature a special area just for kids. In this area, parents can work together with their children in a family friendly atmosphere. There are free coins and supplies to encourage the young collector. In the past several years, Coin Collecting has seen a surge in popularity, especially with our youth. The Heartland Coin Club boasts the largest junior membership in the state.

Enjoy a fun-filled day with your family and friends as you explore:

Free coin appraisals by over 20 expert dealers and club members with 44 tables and thousands of rare coins, medals, and paper currency.

A wide array of collectible U.S. and foreign coins, antique coins, and currency from trusted dealers.

Rare and interesting coins, including early American coins, Buffalo nickels, Seated Liberty quarters, and more.

Modern U.S. coins, commemorative coins, and error coins.

Ancient coins and foreign currency from countries that no longer exist.

Tokens, medals, and other collectibles.

Fun activities and free coin collecting items for kids in our Young Numismatists Area.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: El Cajon Elks Lodge 1400 E. Washington Ave. El Cajon, CA 92019

Click here for Driving Directions.

Admission: $5.00, with free admission for:

Heartland Coin Club Members

Members of any San Diego County Coin Clubs (with club ID card)

Children under 16 accompanied by an adult

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in uniform

Veterans and active military personnel (with military ID or credentials)

Admission includes:

Free parking

Exciting hourly raffle with fantastic prizes

For more information and to download the event flyer, please visit the website at http://www.heartlandcoinclub.com/coinshow.html