Heartland Fire & Rescue achieves re-certification as ISO Class 1 department

Source: Heartland Fire

September 13, 2025 (San Diego) - Heartland Fire & Rescue (HFR) is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded an ISO Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). This designation is the highest rating possible and places the department among the top fire agencies in the nation for excellence in fire protection and community risk reduction.

The ISO rating evaluates fire department operations, emergency communications, water supply, and community risk reduction programs. Achieving a Class 1 rating demonstrates a commitment to providing residents, businesses, and visitors with the highest level of fire protection and emergency response services.

“This re-certification is a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our firefighters, administrative staff, dispatchers, city partners, and our water districts, Helix and Padre Dam,” said Fire Chief Bent Koch. “Maintaining a Class 1 rating assures our community that we remain committed to excellence in public safety and to protecting lives and property at the highest possible standard.”

Nationwide, less than 1% of fire departments earn an ISO Class 1 rating. For homeowners and businesses, this rating may also lead to lower property insurance premiums, reflecting the reduced risk of fire-related losses.

HFR first achieved ISO Class 1 status in 2014. This re-certification confirms the department’s ongoing commitment to readiness, innovation, and service excellence.

For more information about Heartland Fire & Rescue, please visit www.heartlandfire.org.