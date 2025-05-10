HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR INLAND AREAS TODAY

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

May 10, 2025 -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect now through 9 p.m. for San Diego County’s valleys including the cities of El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos, and Santee.

Temperatures up to 97 degrees are forecast in valleys, with even hotter temperatures up to 107 degrees predicted in desert area such as Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Be prepared! Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room if possible. Avoid hiking or other strenuous outdoor activities.

Please check on relatives and neighbors, and be sure to provide shade and plenty of water for pets.