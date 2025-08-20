HEAT WARNINGS TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY, MONSOONAL RAINS MAY SOAK REGION STARTING FRIDAY

By Miriam Raftery

August 20, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for desert areas including Borrego Springs, where temperatures could soar to 116 degrees today through Saturday.

In addition, a heat advisory is in effect for San Diego County’s inland valleys, where temperatures could hit 103 degrees in areas that include El Cajon, La Mesa, Escondido, Poway, San Marcos, and Santee.

Such high temperatures may cause heat-related illness. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air conditioned rooms if possible. Do not leave pets or children in vehicles, since temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes. Please check up on relatives and neighbors.

Monsoonal moisture brings potential for thunderstorms and substantial rainfall starting Friday.