HEAT WAVE, FIRE RISK SUNDAY AND MONDAY

East County News Service

November 13, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – High temperatures 10 to 18 degrees above normal are forecast to continue through Monday across San Diego County, with near-record highs Sunday, weak Santa Ana winds and elevated fire risk in all inland areas.

Look for brief relief with cooling temperatures along the coast starting Monday, spreading inland Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy fog is also forecast early this week in San Diego valleys including Alpine and Ramona.