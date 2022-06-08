HEAT WAVE, FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

East County News Service

June 8, 2022 (San Diego) – A significant warming trend brings a heat wave to our region starting today through the weekend, along with elevated fire weather conditions due to heat and very low humidity. Winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour over the mountains and deserts on Sunday will exacerbate wildfire dangers, the National Weather Service predicts.

Temperatures in the deserts could reach 110 to 115 degrees. Those without air conditioning, adequate hydration or who are engaged in strenuous outdoor activities will be at risk due to the high heat. Even nights will be warm, with low temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures are expected to cool Monday, but may climb again as early as Tuesday.