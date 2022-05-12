HEAT WAVE FORECAST: COOL ZONES AVAILABLE

By Miriam Raftery

May 12, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service forecasts a heat wave this weekend through early next week, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal in San Diego County’s inland areas.

Temperatures in deserve communities such as Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells could reach 106 degrees. The communities of El Cajon, Ramona and Alpine are expected to highs around 90. The mountain areas of Julian and Mount Laguna are predicted to reach 80 to 81 degrees, with even downtown San Diego a toasty 78 degrees.

Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenous outdoor activities during the heat of the day, and check on elderly or disabled friends and neighbors, especially those without air condition.

The county is operating cool zones across the region at locations such as air conditioned libraries and community centers. Find a cool zone near you at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.