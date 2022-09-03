HEAT WAVE, HIGH FIRE DANGER TO LAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY

By Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The sweltering heat wave, along with elevated fire conditions, will continue this Labor Day weekend through Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, “There is potential for large vertical plume growth with any new fires that develop, especially in the foothills and mountains… Hot weather with breezy afternoons could lead to easier fire starts and rapid growth.”

Thunderstorms are possible over inland mountains, valleys and deserts, with potential for dry lightning strikes which could ignite fires. Gusty winds are also forecast which could cause fires to spread quickly.

There is a very high risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are heat sensitive or who lack effective cooling or hydration.

Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s to 80s tonight, even across coastal areas, a situation not apt to change with triple-digit high temperatures forecast for nearly all of the county, with even coastal areas in the 90s.

High temperatures forecast are:

Coast: 90-96 degrees

Valleys: 95-105 degrees

Inland Empire: 105-115 degrees

Mountains below 6000 feet: 90-100 degrees

High Desert: 100-108 degrees

Lower deserts: 110-115 degrees

A statewide FLEX alert has been extended for the next several days, with all Californians asked to reduce electricity usage to avoid power outages.