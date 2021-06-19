HEATWAVE CONTINUES – ALONG WITH FIRE DANGER

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – High to extreme heat risk continues for San Diego’s inland areas, with near-record temperatures forecast through the weekend for the mountain and desert areas.

High temperatures could reach 120 degrees in the low deserts, 112 in the high desert areas, 100 in San Diego’s inland valleys, 100 in the mountains and 80 at the beaches. Inland minimum humidity of 7 to 20 percent is predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

Local westerly winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are forecast across the mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, elevating the fire weather threat.

There is relief in sight, with cooling expected to return temperatures to near normal by midweek.