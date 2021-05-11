HELIX CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST VACCINE CLINIC MAY 22

By Alexa Oslowski

May 11, 2021 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa announced in a news release on May 7 that it will be hosting a vaccine clinic on May 22 in partnership with the County of San Diego, Helix Charter High School, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego. This is one of the latest efforts by the city to improve vaccine equitability and access.

The clinic will be open Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Helix Charter High School located on University Avenue. Those who are 16 and older must make an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 18 and older can receive Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson, depending on availability.

Second dose appointments will be made when required, based on the vaccine received. For those who require assistance, drive-up appointments will be available.

Make an appointment by calling 619-667-1322 from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. or by visiting https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.