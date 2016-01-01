Helix High cheer team reaches summit -- and looking for support

La Mesa squad wins first CIF championship, now sets sights on national competition in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Helix High Cheer Team La Mesa squad wins first CIF championship, now sets sights on national competition in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Helix High Cheer Team

East County News Service

Jan. 7, 2026 (La Mesa) — After three consecutive years of finishing as runners-up, the Helix Charter High School competitive cheer team finally reached the top of the podium, capturing first place in the Division 2 Large group at the San Diego Section CIF Traditional Competitive Cheerleading Championships competition in Carlsbad.

The event was held Dec. 13 at Carlsbad High School.

East County we well represented on the winners' podium. Other East County winners include Granite Hills (Division 1 Large), Steele Canyon (Division 1 Large coed), Grossmont (Division 3 Large), Santana (Division 3 Medium), Valhalla (Division 3 Small) and West Hills (Division 3 Large Coed).

For Helix head coach Heather Meyers and her 24-member squad, the victory represented the culmination of five years of steady progress and unwavering determination.

"It's hard to even find words for this feeling," Meyers said about the team's success. "For years, Helix Cheer climbed the same hill, coming so close but never quite reaching the top. Three years of second place could've broken us. Instead, it shaped us. It taught us patience, resilience, and how to keep believing when the outcome wasn't guaranteed."

The journey to first place has been methodical and demanding, Meyers explained.

When Meyers took over the program five years ago, the team needed to start from the ground up, and that they have, building the program piece by piece, year by year.

"The team was not a competitive team," Meyers explained. "Their stunting was very beginner and so we had to start at the beginning. Every year they have progressed little by little, now working on advanced stunts and placing first this year. And second place the last three years."

The team's competitive season runs from September through February, with practices scheduled three to four times per week in the early months, tapering to two to three sessions as the season progresses. During this time, the squad also performs sideline duties for Helix football and basketball games.

Practice sessions are grueling affairs, the coach said. The team conditions with running and workouts, then performs their full routine repeatedly — complete with tumbling, stunts, jumps, cheer and dance. Entire routines last 2 1/2 minutes and require the intensity of an all-out sprint.

"We do these over and over again so we can do it with ease and under pressure," Meyers said.

The 24 athletes on Helix' competitive team, which consists of 10th through 12th graders with a senior-heavy roster, also comprise part of the 41-member varsity sideline squad. The overall Helix cheer program includes 70 athletes across all levels.

Now, with their CIF championship secured, the team is looking ahead to an even bigger stage: Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas. For the athletes, it would be their first opportunity to compete at the national level.

To make the trip possible, the team has launched a fundraising campaign through Vertical Raise, an online platform where supporters can purchase a discount app for $25 or make additional donations. I nformation about the team's fundraising campaign can be found at https://app.verticalraise.com/fundraiser/2025-helix-competitive-cheer-di...

Those who prefer can skip the app and donate directly. The program also offers sponsorship opportunities for donations of $500 or more, which are tax-deductible.

Reflecting on the CIF victory, Meyers emphasized that the success belongs to more than just the current roster.

"This team poured their hearts into every practice, every correction, every moment of doubt," she said. "The grit, discipline and love within this group is something we will never forget. Everyone who has been apart of the program the last 5 years, coaches, athletes, parents, mentors etc have all contributed to this."

The winning moment itself was unforgettable.

"When we hit that perfect routine, not just technically perfect, but full of trust and heart, and then heard our name called for 1st place, it felt like time stood still," Meyers recalled.