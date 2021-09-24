By Liz Alper

September 24, 2021 (Anaheim) - When Helix High School junior tight end Quincy Herron took the bus up to Aneheim to face Servite High School tonight, he had no idea what would be waiting for him in Orange County.

Quincy's mother, Anita, has been serving for the Navy on the USS America since before the pandemic, 22 months to be exact, and just returned home today from Sasebo, Japan.

Quincy thought she was going to be home tomorrow.

When Anita found out she was coming home tonight, she let the team moms know and the ladies set it up. The mother and child reunion happened just before the game tonight. Anita hid behind the Helix athletic trainer's bench so that Quincy wouldn't see her, but the hiding didn't last long as the two quickly spotted each other.

Some of the team moms remarked that Anita already had tears in her eyes. "Of course I do," she said. "I haven't seen my baby in 22 months."