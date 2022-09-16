HELIX HIGH RECOGNIZED AS A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL

By Miriam Raftery

September 16, 2022 (La Mesa) – Helix High School in La Mesa has been honored as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of just 29 California schools to make the grade.

These are among the state’s highest performing schools based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates. Helix is a charter high school within the Grossmont Union High School District.

The prestigious award honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools that made significant progress in closing achievement and opportunity gaps among student subgroups, and where students achieve high learning standards.

“Congratulations to the students, families, and educators that make up these outstanding, vibrant, and affirming school communities,” says State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, this award validates the hard work of educators across the state on behalf of our students. Their commitment to meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of all their students has helped transform the lives of students during extraordinary circumstances.”

With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Public schools are nominated by top education officials in each state, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program can be found on the U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools web page .