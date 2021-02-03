HELIX HIGH SENIOR JOINS 2021 SDSU FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Source: goaztecs.com

February 3, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego State head football coach Brady Hoke announced the signing Wednesday of two additional players to National Letters of Intent or Offers of Aid. Including the 23 that signed in the early signing period in December a total of 25 athletes will join the Aztecs for the 2021 season.

SDSU’s signing class now includes 14 on offense and 11 on defense. The 25-player class also features 11 from the state of California, seven from Texas, two from Nevada, and one apiece from Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington. In all, 23 of the 25 prospects are high school seniors, while the other two are Power 5 transfers.

Each of the additions to the class today are on offense in wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (Lewisville, Texas/Mississippi State) and offensive lineman Josh Simmons (San Diego/Helix HS).

A full list of the signees is below. Click on the Signing Day link for full bios on each signee.

SDSU finished 4-4 on the season with its four losses coming to teams that went a combined 29-6 (.829).

Name Position HT WT Fall ’21 Class Hometown (High School/Previous School)

*Brady Anderson Linebacker 6-2 220 Freshman Bakersfield, Calif. (Liberty High)

*Noah Avinger Defensive Back 6-1 175 Freshman Cerritos, Calif. (Servite High)

*CJ Baskerville Defensive Back 6-2 195 Freshman North Richland Hills, Texas (Richland High)

*Jaiden Brown Defensive Back 6-0 175 Freshman San Diego, Calif. (Helix High)

*DJ Bryant Defensive Back 6-0 175 Freshman Oakland, Calif. (San Leandro High)

*Darrion Dalton Defensive Line 6-3 280 Freshman Apple Valley, Minn. (Saguaro High (Ariz.))

*Cam Davis Running Back 5-8 180 Freshman Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff High)

*Pa’a Ewaliko Defensive Line 6-4 235 Freshman Seattle, Wash. (Ballard High)

*Zyrus Fiaseu Linebacker 6-0 220 Freshman Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty High)

*Ilaisa Gonebure Offensive Line 6-6 290 Freshman Rocklin, Calif. (Rocklin High)

*Cameron Harpole Tight End 6-4 220 Freshman Plano, Texas (Prosper High)

*Will Haskell Quarterback 6-4 205 Freshman Glendale, Ariz. (Ironwood High)

*DJ Herman Linebacker 6-2 225 Freshman Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman High)

*Christian Jones Offensive Line 6-9 320 Freshman San Luis Obispo, Calif. (San Luis Obispo High)

*Zavier Leonard Offensive Line 6-4 295 Freshman Arlington, Texas (Sam Houston High)

*Jalen Mayden Quarterback 6-3 225 Sophomore Sachse, Texas (Sachse High/Mississippi State)

*Gus McGee Tight End 6-5 235 Freshman Newburyport, Mass. (Christopher Columbus High (Fla.))

*JP Murphy Tight End 6-4 240 Freshman Danville, Calif. (San Ramon Valley High)

*Joshua Nicholson Wide Receiver 6-0 175 Freshman Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie High)

*Dominic Oliver Linebacker 6-3 220 Freshman San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian High)

Tyrell Shavers Wide Receiver 6-6, 210 Junior Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High/Mississippi State)

Josh Simmons Offensive Line 6-6 290 Freshman San Diego, Calif. (Helix High)

*Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli Offensive Line 6-4 350 Freshman San Diego, Calif. (Mater Dei High)

*Phillippe Wesley II Wide Receiver 6-0 185 Freshman Grandview, Mo. (St. Bernard High (Calif.))

*New Zealand Williams Defensive Back 6-2 200 Freshman Carson, Calif. (St. Bernard High)

* Signed on Dec. 16 for Early Signing Day