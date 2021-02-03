HELIX HIGH SENIOR JOINS 2021 SDSU FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Source:  goaztecs.com

Photo:  Josh Simmons via Pinterest

February 3, 2021 (San Diego) -  San Diego State head football coach Brady Hoke announced the signing Wednesday of two additional players to National Letters of Intent or Offers of Aid. Including the 23 that signed in the early signing period in December a total of 25 athletes will join the Aztecs for the 2021 season.

SDSU’s signing class now includes 14 on offense and 11 on defense. The 25-player class also features 11 from the state of California, seven from Texas, two from Nevada, and one apiece from Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington. In all, 23 of the 25 prospects are high school seniors, while the other two are Power 5 transfers.

Each of the additions to the class today are on offense in wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (Lewisville, Texas/Mississippi State) and offensive lineman Josh Simmons (San Diego/Helix HS).

A full list of the signees is below. Click on the Signing Day link for full bios on each signee.

SDSU finished 4-4 on the season with its four losses coming to teams that went a combined 29-6 (.829).

Name                            Position             HT        WT       Fall ’21 Class     Hometown (High School/Previous School)

*Brady Anderson                    Linebacker               6-2          220         Freshman                 Bakersfield, Calif. (Liberty High)

*Noah Avinger                        Defensive Back       6-1          175         Freshman                 Cerritos, Calif. (Servite High)

*CJ Baskerville                       Defensive Back       6-2          195         Freshman                 North Richland Hills, Texas (Richland High)

*Jaiden Brown                        Defensive Back       6-0          175         Freshman                 San Diego, Calif. (Helix High)

*DJ Bryant                              Defensive Back       6-0          175         Freshman                 Oakland, Calif. (San Leandro High)

*Darrion Dalton                      Defensive Line        6-3          280         Freshman                 Apple Valley, Minn. (Saguaro High (Ariz.))

*Cam Davis                             Running Back          5-8          180         Freshman                 Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff High)

*Pa’a Ewaliko                         Defensive Line        6-4          235         Freshman                 Seattle, Wash. (Ballard High)

*Zyrus Fiaseu                          Linebacker               6-0          220         Freshman                 Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty High)

*Ilaisa Gonebure                     Offensive Line         6-6          290         Freshman                 Rocklin, Calif. (Rocklin High)

*Cameron Harpole                 Tight End                 6-4          220         Freshman                 Plano, Texas (Prosper High)

*Will Haskell                           Quarterback            6-4          205         Freshman                 Glendale, Ariz. (Ironwood High)

*DJ Herman                            Linebacker               6-2          225         Freshman                 Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman High)

*Christian Jones                      Offensive Line         6-9          320         Freshman                 San Luis Obispo, Calif. (San Luis Obispo High)

*Zavier Leonard                      Offensive Line         6-4          295         Freshman                 Arlington, Texas (Sam Houston High)

*Jalen Mayden                       Quarterback            6-3          225         Sophomore              Sachse, Texas (Sachse High/Mississippi State)

*Gus McGee                            Tight End                 6-5          235         Freshman                 Newburyport, Mass. (Christopher Columbus High (Fla.))

*JP Murphy                             Tight End                 6-4          240         Freshman                 Danville, Calif. (San Ramon Valley High)

*Joshua Nicholson                  Wide Receiver         6-0          175         Freshman                 Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie High)

*Dominic Oliver                      Linebacker               6-3          220         Freshman                 San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian High)

Tyrell Shavers                         Wide Receiver         6-6,         210         Junior                      Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High/Mississippi State)

Josh Simmons                         Offensive Line         6-6          290         Freshman                 San Diego, Calif. (Helix High)

*Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli            Offensive Line         6-4          350         Freshman                 San Diego, Calif. (Mater Dei High)

*Phillippe Wesley II                Wide Receiver         6-0          185         Freshman                 Grandview, Mo. (St. Bernard High (Calif.))

*New Zealand Williams          Defensive Back       6-2          200         Freshman                 Carson, Calif. (St. Bernard High)

* Signed on Dec. 16 for Early Signing Day


