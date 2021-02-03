HELIX HIGH SENIOR JOINS 2021 SDSU FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Source: goaztecs.com
Photo: Josh Simmons via Pinterest
February 3, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego State head football coach Brady Hoke announced the signing Wednesday of two additional players to National Letters of Intent or Offers of Aid. Including the 23 that signed in the early signing period in December a total of 25 athletes will join the Aztecs for the 2021 season.
SDSU’s signing class now includes 14 on offense and 11 on defense. The 25-player class also features 11 from the state of California, seven from Texas, two from Nevada, and one apiece from Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington. In all, 23 of the 25 prospects are high school seniors, while the other two are Power 5 transfers.
Each of the additions to the class today are on offense in wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (Lewisville, Texas/Mississippi State) and offensive lineman Josh Simmons (San Diego/Helix HS).
A full list of the signees is below. Click on the Signing Day link for full bios on each signee.
SDSU finished 4-4 on the season with its four losses coming to teams that went a combined 29-6 (.829).
Name
*Brady Anderson Linebacker 6-2 220 Freshman Bakersfield, Calif. (Liberty High)
*Noah Avinger Defensive Back 6-1 175 Freshman Cerritos, Calif. (Servite High)
*CJ Baskerville
*Jaiden Brown Defensive Back 6-0 175 Freshman San Diego, Calif. (Helix High)
*DJ Bryant
*Darrion Dalton Defensive Line 6-3 280 Freshman Apple Valley, Minn. (Saguaro High (Ariz.))
*Cam Davis
*Pa’a Ewaliko
*Zyrus Fiaseu
*Ilaisa Gonebure Offensive Line 6-6 290 Freshman Rocklin, Calif. (Rocklin High)
*Cameron Harpole Tight End 6-4 220 Freshman Plano, Texas (Prosper High)
*Will Haskell
*DJ Herman
*Christian Jones Offensive Line 6-9 320 Freshman San Luis Obispo, Calif. (San Luis Obispo High)
*Zavier Leonard Offensive Line 6-4 295 Freshman Arlington, Texas (Sam Houston High)
*Jalen Mayden Quarterback 6-3 225 Sophomore Sachse, Texas (Sachse High/Mississippi State)
*Gus McGee
*JP Murphy
*Joshua Nicholson Wide Receiver 6-0 175 Freshman Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie High)
*Dominic Oliver Linebacker 6-3 220 Freshman San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian High)
Tyrell Shavers
Josh Simmons
*Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli Offensive Line 6-4 350 Freshman San Diego, Calif. (Mater Dei High)
*Phillippe Wesley II Wide Receiver 6-0 185 Freshman Grandview, Mo. (St. Bernard High (Calif.))
*New Zealand Williams Defensive Back 6-2 200 Freshman Carson, Calif. (St. Bernard High)
* Signed on Dec. 16 for Early Signing Day
