HELIX WATER DISTRICT LAUNCHES 2022 LAKE JENNINGS SPRING PHOTO CONTEST

Source: Helix Water District

Photo: Bald eagles at Lake Jennings, by Scott Lagace

March 5, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Helix Water District has launched its 11th annual Lake Jennings Spring Photo Contest to share the beauty of its reservoir with the local community. The contest is open to photos taken at Lake Jennings in Lakeside between March 1 and May 31, 2022.

Contest participants can get a free day-pass to access, explore and photograph the scenic reservoir. The 2022 contest theme is Life at the Lake. Photos can capture any aspect of the lake including recreation, fishing, lake vistas, wildlife and wildflowers.

The district will award monetary prizes in two divisions, adult and youth. First place winners in each division will receive $150, second place winners will receive $100 and third place winners will receive $50. Awards will be presented at a public board meeting in June.

Judging will be performed by a panel of Helix Water District staff. It will be based on this year’s theme, visual appeal, technical quality and creativity.

Participants must submit entries digitally to photocontest@helixwater.org by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. There is a limit of three photo submissions per photographer, and photos may not contain watermarks. The complete set of rules and entry and model release forms are available at http://www.lakejennings.org/photo-contest/.

“We encourage photographers of all skill levels to visit Lake Jennings and enter in the 2022 Spring Photo Contest,” said Lake Recreation Manager Kira Haley. “Lake Jennings offers visitors plenty of beautiful things to photograph like its scenic views, clear water, numerous trails, fishing and plenty of wildlife. It is also very accessable too, we are only 20 minutes from downtown.”

Photographers planning their visit should check the Lake Jennings website for up-to-date information on hours and access at lakejennings.org.

Helix Water District provides water treatment and distribution to 277,000 people in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and areas of Lakeside -- east of downtown San Diego. Helix also provides treated water to neighboring Padre Dam, Otay and Lakeside water districts. Lake Jennings is one of two reservoirs that Helix Water District owns. It is located in Lakeside and has a storage capacity of 9,790 acre-feet. Recreation activities at Lake Jennings include camping, hiking, fishing and boating.