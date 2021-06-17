HELIX WATER DISTRICT STUDENT POSTER CONTEST WINNERS HIGHLIGHT WATER IS LIFE

Source: Helix Water District

June 17, 2021 (La Mesa) - Helix Water District honored local student artists for their winning Water Is Life posters at a virtual awards ceremony during Helix Water District’s board meeting on June 16, 2021.

Each year, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, one of Helix’s wholesale water providers, holds a regional poster contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade to increase student’s awareness about water.

Helix promotes the contest to all K-8 schools within its service area. This year, 231 students from 17 schools submitted posters depicting how to use water wisely. The following students took top honors:

Grades K - 3 Category:

First place – Sofia Cardenas Loera, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Grade 3

Second place – Tiffany An, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 3

Third place – Stella Stackhouse, Avocado Elementary, Grade 2

Honorable mention – Lucas Regimbal, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 3

Honorable mention – Sanora Atoe, Lexington Elementary, Grade 3

Grades 4 – 8 Category:

First place – Kaylee Martin, Highlands Elementary, Grade 5

Second place – Valeria Ramirez, St. John of the Cross, Grade 6

Third place – Hannah Maass, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8

Honorable mention – Maddy Amezwa Cruz, Literacy First Junior Academy, Grade 8

Honorable mention – Sarah Cervantes, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8

The winning posters will be forwarded to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for consideration for their 2022 Water Is Life calendar. They have also been posted on the district’s website at www.hwd.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/helixwater/.

Helix Water District provides water treatment and distribution for 277,000 people in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and areas of Lakeside -- east of downtown San Diego. Helix also provides treated water to neighboring Padre Dam, Otay and Lakeside water districts.

The Posters

Grades K - 3 Category:

First place – Sofia Cardenas Loera, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Grade 3 (photo, right) First place – Sofia Cardenas Loera, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Grade 3 (photo, right)

Second place – Tiffany An, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 3 (photo, left)

Third place – Stella Stackhouse, Avocado Elementary, Grade 2 (photo, right)

Honorable mention – Lucas Regimbal, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 3 (photo, left)

Honorable mention – Sanora Atoe, Lexington Elementary, Grade 3 (photo, right)

Grades 4 – 8 Category:

First place – Kayle

e Martin, Highlands Elementary, Grade 5 (photo, left)

Second place – Valeria Ramirez, St. John of the Cross, Grade 6 (photo, right) Second place – Valeria Ramirez, St. John of the Cross, Grade 6 (photo, right)

Third place – Hannah Maass, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8 (photo, left) Third place – Hannah Maass, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8 (photo, left)

Honorable mention – Maddy Amezwa Cruz, Literacy First Junior Academy, Grade 8 (photo, right) Honorable mention – Maddy Amezwa Cruz, Literacy First Junior Academy, Grade 8 (photo, right)