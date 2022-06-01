HELIX WATER DISTRICT STUDENT POSTER CONTEST WINNERS HIGHLIGHT WATER IS LIFE

Source: Helix Water District

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) - Helix Water District honored local student artists for their winning Water Is Life posters at an awards ceremony during Helix Water District’s board meeting on May 24, 2022.

Each year, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, one of Helix’s wholesale water providers, holds a regional poster contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade to increase student’s awareness about water.

Helix promotes the contest to all K-8 schools within its service area. This year, 349 students from 22 schools submitted posters depicting how to use water wisely. The following students took top honors:

Grades K - 4 Category:

First Place – Aiden Galaz, Vista La Mesa Academy, Grade 3

Second Place – Charlotte Pierce, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 3

Third Place – Belen Cardenas Loera, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Grade 2

Honorable Mention – Clare Brandt, Our Lady of Grace School, Grade 3

Honorable Mention – Gabrielle Portilla, Lakeview Elementary Elementary, Grade 3

Grades 5 – 8 Category:

First Place – Abraham Hernandez, STEAM Academy @ La Presa, Grade 6

Second Place – Abigail Payne, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8

Third Place – Catalina Jones, Lemon Avenue Elementary, Grade 6

Honorable Mention – Kayla V. Osuna, STEAM Academy @ La Presa, Grade 7

Honorable Mention – Lindsay Lu, Christ Lutheran School, Grade 8

The winning posters will be forwarded to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for consideration for their 2023 Water Is Life calendar. They have also been posted on the district’s website at www.hwd.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/helixwater/.

Helix Water District provides water treatment and distribution for 277,000 people in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and areas of Lakeside -- east of downtown San Diego. Helix also provides treated water to neighboring Padre Dam, Otay and Lakeside water districts.

Attached: PDF file with the winning posters