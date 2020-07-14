HELIX WATER TO VOTE WED. ON RAISE FOR GENERAL MANAGER

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

July 14, 2020 (La Mesa) – Helix Water District’s board of directors will vote this Wed., July 15 at 5 p.m. on a proposal to give a 5 percent annual raise for General Manager Carlos Lugo. The raise would be effective Feb. 1, 2021 for each year though 2023.

Lugo has served as general manager for the district since 2012. The vote would also renew his term of employment set to expire in Feb. 2021. The proposed raise follows an annual review and is based upon his “excellent service to the district,” according to the agenda.

Lugo’s current salary is $258,422.41. With the raise, in Feb. 2021 and 2022 his salary would rise to $271,343.53 and $284,910.71.

The proposal drew ire from an ECM reader, Gordon, who did not provide his last name. “Unbelievable,” he wrote. “We are in a worldwide pandemic in which most people are worried about making their next month’s bills and having a job.”

He suggests voters keep the matter in mind in November when voting on directors, adding, “We are in an election year, right?”

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held online.

To call in and hear the meeting, dial 1-669-900-6833 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter meeting ID: 824 3905 2115 & Meeting Password: 233864.

For public comments during the meeting, the board president will inquire prior to board discussion if there are any comments from the public on each item. Alternatively, if a member of the public prefers to submit their comment by email, the board secretary will submit any emailed comments to the board president.

You can submit comments via email to sandy.janzen@helixwater.org before 4 p.m. on July 15. Comments will be read aloud during the public comments portion of the agenda.