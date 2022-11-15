HELP A CHILD, IT'S TOYS FOR TOTS TIME AT COUNTY AIRPORTS!

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - One of the best feelings anyone can get during the holiday season comes when you put a smile on someone else’s face—especially when it’s on the face of a child.

The County and Marine Corps can help you get that good feeling! Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the annual Toys for Tots donation boxes between now and Dec. 10 at one of five County airports: McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.

Two of those airports, Fallbrook Airpark and Ramona Airport, will hold special Toys for Tots collection events in December where uniformed Marines will be on hand to collect your gifts in person.

The first event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ramona Airport, located at 2450 Montecito Road in Ramona. The second is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Fallbrook Airpark, located at 2155 Air Park Road in Fallbrook.

Donations will be accepted at all five airports until 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.

Donations being accepted are new, unwrapped toys, bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and other things to play with that will help brighten up a child’s holidays.

All donations will be given out to children in San Diego County communities. Pilots are welcome to fly in to deliver their donations at the airports.

So, get that good holiday feeling! Help the County of San Diego and the U.S. Marine Corps put smiles on the faces of local kids by dropping off a new toy for a child.

Borrego Valley Airport: 1820 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA, 92004

Fallbrook Airpark: 2155 Air Park Road, Fallbrook, CA, 92028

Gillespie Field: 1960 Joe Crosson Drive, El Cajon, CA, 92020

McClellan Palomar Airport: 2192 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA, 92011

Ramona Airport: 2450 Montecito Road, Ramona, CA, 92065