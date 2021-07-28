HELP HOMELESS STUDENTS IN THE COUNTY BY DONATING MONEY TO PURCHASE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR

East County News Service

$49,000 out of a $100,000 goal has already been raised

July 28, 2021 (San Diego) – So far, the community has donated $49,000 to SDCCU Stuff the Bus to help provide back-to-school supplies and meals for students experiencing homelessness in San Diego County. SDCCU Stuff the Bus also includes a partnership with the YMCA of Orange County to collect school supplies for students in both Orange and Riverside counties. The goal is to collect $100,000 to help set these students up for success in the coming school year. Everyone is encouraged to donate at sdccu.com/donate.

“A big thank you to everyone who has donated to SDCCU Stuff the Bus. The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me and it’s exciting that we are just about halfway to our goal,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “We encourage the entire community to donate to help purchase supplies for these children experiencing homelessness. Together, we are raising awareness for this important cause and helping to set these students up for success.”

This is the seventh year in a row that San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU ®) has partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) and iHeartMedia radio stations in support of Live Well San Diego to raise funds for students in need. A portion of donations will also assist San Diego Youth Services’ various food programs to provide meals for homeless youth. The fundraiser kicked off on July 1 and we are in the last stretch of the month and getting closer to the goal, but need your help!

More than 20,000 school-age children were identified as homeless during the last school year. Homelessness for school-age children can mean living in a shelter, sharing a residence with multiple families, living in a car or trailer in San Diego County or sharing a room in an apartment with relatives. Homelessness is not limited to urban, downtown San Diego—it also affects suburban school districts all over the county. It’s also important to note that whether students are learning in or out of the classroom, they still need the necessary supplies for a successful school year.

Through the end of the month, donations can be made online at sdccu.com/donate or in-store at any Ralphs or Food 4 Less grocery store location throughout San Diego County.

SDCCU, the San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia are proud Live Well San Diego partners. The County Board of Supervisors launched Live Well San Diego in 2010 with the goal of achieving healthy, safe and thriving communities across the region by partnering with community and city leaders, schools, businesses, non-profit organizations and residents.

