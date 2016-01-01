Help shape the County’s Emergency Operations plan through an online survey

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

Oct. 30, 2025 (San Diego) -- Residents, businesses and community organizations, your feedback is needed to help shape how the region responds to disasters, especially if you want the County to consider specific community needs.

An online survey is available for community members and organizations to share their perspectives and experiences.

The survey will be open until Nov. 21.

The County’s Emergency Operations Plan provides a framework for how the region will respond to major emergencies and disasters – like a wildfire, earthquake, flood or other emergency.

The plan is updated every four years to include current risks, community needs, changes in how we respond, new tools and technology and lessons learned from previous disasters.

Community members are encouraged to share their feedback early so it can be reviewed and incorporated into the next plan update.