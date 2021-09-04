HELP SHAPE THE FUTURE OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT: LOCAL SUPERVISORS HOLD TRANSPARENCY SUBCOMMITTEE MEETING SEPT. 7

East County News Service

September 4, 2021 (San Diego) – Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas invite you to share your ideas on transparency in county government during a Transparency Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, September 7 from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m. both in person at the County Administration Building and online via Zoom.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/2vurxua7

Join the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83502213041

You can call in by telephone at 1-669-900-6833; webinar ID 835-0221-3041.

Topics include the County’s public records and stakeholder engagement.

Some ideas that have already been proposed, according to a post by Barry Jantz in La Mesa Happenings on Facebook, include:

Waiting 30 days to vote on Board letters after they’ve been put on the agenda, to give the public more time to react

Holding some Board meetings in other communities besides downtown

Requiring input from County boards and commissions on policies before the Board of Supervisors can vote on them

Supervisor Anderson states on his Facebook page, “This is YOUR chance to ask the board for reforms that will help give you more time and opportunities to have input in the policies being passed by the Board of Supervisors.