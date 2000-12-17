HELP A SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVE SHUTDOWNS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: NAIL SALONS, HAIRDRESSERS AND PERSONAL CARE PROVIDERS NEED YOUR TLC

By Miriam Raftery

December 17, 2000 (Santee) -- The shutdowns from the Coronavirus pandemic have hurt many especially small businesses. Our nail salons, hairdressers, restaurants, and personal care businesses have been paralyzed, especially now during their busiest time of the year. Many who have the means to help don’t know what to do. Take-out orders are being placed to help local restaurants, but what about the personal care business owners and employees?

Here are some ideas to help these vital businesses survive.

“I have owned my nail salon, Lux Nails, in Santee since 2000 (at 9665 Mission Gorge Rd. in the Vons shopping center). The holiday season is one of our busiest for me and my employees,” shared Ashley Tien. “I will be open this Saturday, December 19 from 9am to 3 pm to sell gift certificates. The sale of the gift certificates will help us tremendously. If you are a current customer, a new customer, or someone who needs a great gift, we hope you will consider our small business. The heartbreak from these shutdowns is real.”

Small businesses are taking a hit from the recently mandated shutdown. “We hope you will consider supporting a small business in your community,” says Tien.

Some other salon and personal care service owners are also seeking innovative ways to survive a total shutdown of services over the holiday season.

Prete-a-Porter Salon and Spa in La Mesa (8043 La Mesa Blvd.) is offering discounts on Aveda skincare holiday gift boxes, a haircare curl connoisseur package, and more.

Therapie Day Spa in La Mesa (4679 Date Ave.) has a boutique open to sell products, which can also be purchased online including skincare products, candles, and gift certificates.

Consider stocking up on products you need, as well as gift items for those on your holiday shopping list as well as gift certificates.

When salons do reopen, consider paying your hairdresser, manicurist or masseuse for services you missed when they were closed and tipping extra to help make up for their lost business.