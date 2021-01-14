HELP SOUGHT TO FIND MAN LAST SEEN AT SYCUAN CASINO IN DECEMBER

By Miriam Raftery

January 14, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department seeks public help to locate Matthew Patton, 30. He was last seen on Dec. 10 around 7 p.m. leaving Sycuan Casino Resort in unincorporated El Cajon.

According to the Sheriff’s department, Patton met a friend the day before at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine. The pair later met up at Sycuan, where Patton reportedly stayed and continued gambling.

Patton was last seen walking toward Dehesa Road. He was wearing a white Nike hoodie and dark jeans.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair, green eyes and a short beard.

If you have any information on his location, please call the Sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.