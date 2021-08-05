HELP SOUGHT TO FIND MISSING MAN IN JACUMBA; CELL PHONE FOUND ON TRAIL

East County News Service

August 5, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – The Pine Valley Sheriff’ substation is asking for public help to find Derek Barge, 41, who has been missing since Saturday night, July 31. He was last seen at the DeAnza Springs Resort on Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba.

His cell phone was found on a trail just southeast of the resort the next morning and campers reported him missing later that morning. According to a Sheriff’s press release, his family says he is not an experienced hiker or outdoorsman, but that in a phone conversation the night he went missing he mentioned planning to visit a spiritual mountain.

Barge stands 5'11 tall, weighs around 175 pounds and has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers were called in to help search for Barge. Due to this week's extreme heat and dangerous rocky terrain in the area, the ground search was called off. However, SAR is working with ASTREA (the Sheriff's helicopter unit) to review search locations.

If you have seen Derek Barge or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.