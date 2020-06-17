HELP SOUGHT TO IDENTIFY THOSE WHO LOOTED PIERRE’S JEWELERS IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

June 17, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Police Dept. is asking for public help to identify suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into and looting Pierre’s Jewelers on La Mesa Blvd. the night of May 30th, when dozens of businesses were looted and others burned following protests.

Surveillance videos shown on NBC and another posted on Facebook show a large group of looters breaking down a metal security door, then rushing in, smashing and looting everything in sight:

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/security-video-shows-looting-of-la-mesa-jewelry-store/2337877/

https://www.facebook.com/NBCSanDiego/videos/594786101165366/

If you have information on any of these individuals, please contact lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us or call the tip line at 619-667-7532.

The store owner, Samir Pierre Farhat, and his wife are survivors of the Lebanese civil war who came to America for a better, safer life. He told NBC news that the violence that occurred here reminded him of the devastation in Lebanon, but he takes heart in the many people who have come forward to offer help and support to rebuild La Mesa.